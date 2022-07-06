Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)
