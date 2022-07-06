Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AAU stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
