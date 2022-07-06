Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of C$19.86 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

