Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a market cap of C$19.86 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)
