Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Gap Up to $41.72

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.72, but opened at $42.90. Altria Group shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 80,257 shares traded.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

