Ambrosus (AMB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,862.00

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,993,603 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

