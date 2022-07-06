American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE:AEL opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

