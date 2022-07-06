American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American International Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. 30,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

