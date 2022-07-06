American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.32. 11,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

