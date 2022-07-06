American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 78.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 50,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $255.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

