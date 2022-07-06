Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN opened at $246.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.73. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

