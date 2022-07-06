Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $246.73 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

