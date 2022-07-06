AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.79

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.79 and traded as low as $11.26. AMREP shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $80.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

In other news, Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 2,500 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,028.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

