Analysts’ Downgrades for July 6th (AALBF, ABB, AMADY, AXU, AYYLF, AZUL, CAR, CCEP, CHTR, CHUY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 6th:

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have €40.00 ($41.67) price target on the stock.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a neutral rating.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a hold rating. They currently have C$1.63 target price on the stock.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$0.40 price target on the stock.

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a neutral rating.

Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Capital currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $233.00.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $269.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $289.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $290.00 price target on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €5.80 ($6.04) price target on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $133.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $235.00 price target on the stock.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

