Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franklin Covey Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $681.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at $6,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 49,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 199.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

