Analysts Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) PT at $70.88

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

