Analysts Set Expectations for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

SITC opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 602.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 558.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 765,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 649,377 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

