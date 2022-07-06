Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Price Target at $15.63

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

AG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,253,000 after buying an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.