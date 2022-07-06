Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Price Target at $15.63

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

AG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,253,000 after buying an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

