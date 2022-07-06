Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 55.43

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 54.57 ($0.66).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 52 ($0.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($78,059.22). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,414.14).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 590.79.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

