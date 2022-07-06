Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Target Price at GBX 55.43

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 54.57 ($0.66).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 52 ($0.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($78,059.22). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,414.14).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 590.79.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.