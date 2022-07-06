Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT at C$43.56

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.56.

POW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$33.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.50. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.47 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

