Analysts Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) PT at $163.33

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.81.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

