Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Endeavor Group (EDR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE: EDR) recently:

7/1/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2022 – Endeavor Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Endeavor Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00.

5/13/2022 – Endeavor Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $30.00.

5/12/2022 – Endeavor Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

EDR traded down 0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 21.28. 1,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,130.13 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of 26.92.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $254,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

