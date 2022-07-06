Analyzing Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Gold Resource pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Resource and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibanye Stillwater 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $17.98, indicating a potential upside of 80.47%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Sibanye Stillwater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.14 $8.03 million $0.12 13.42 Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 0.61 $2.24 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 6.64% 8.82% 5.74% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

