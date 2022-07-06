Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 16,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $185.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.57.
Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)
