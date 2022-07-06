Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 16,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $185.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

