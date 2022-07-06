APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in APA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

