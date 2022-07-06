Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AIF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 32,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,197. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $455,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.