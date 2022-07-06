Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of AIF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. 32,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,197. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.