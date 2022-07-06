Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004366 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $289,502.69 and approximately $111,975.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00090897 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00270430 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00045043 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

