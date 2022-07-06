Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,146,804. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,211. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

