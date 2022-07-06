Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 188.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 58.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 55,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $3,137,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.72.

NSC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.02. 8,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

