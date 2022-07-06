Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. 60,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,909. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

