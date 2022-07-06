Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.92. 28,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,177. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day moving average of $274.47. The stock has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.