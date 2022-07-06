Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 357,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,947,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

