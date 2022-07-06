Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $103.83. The company had a trading volume of 85,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

