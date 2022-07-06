Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,977.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,308,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

