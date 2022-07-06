Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.98. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 2,576 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 231.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

