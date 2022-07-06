Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Up 4.4%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.93. 1,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,676.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,963 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,090. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

