Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.48. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 118,213 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$91.19 million and a P/E ratio of -15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.