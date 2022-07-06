Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANET traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.63. 2,055,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

