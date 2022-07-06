Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ANET traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.63. 2,055,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.53.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
