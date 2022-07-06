Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

ATZAF traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

