Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Up 21.9% in June

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of APAM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,716. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.