Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $168.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.56.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASND opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.