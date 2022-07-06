Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,171 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 129,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,479,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

