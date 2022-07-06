Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $549,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

FCOM traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

