Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 97 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.92. 19,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.80. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
