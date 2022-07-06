Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 97 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.92. 19,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.80. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

