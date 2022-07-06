Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 474 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

VRSK stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

