ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. 2,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 215,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

