ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. 2,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 215,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%.
ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
