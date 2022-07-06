Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 21.64. The stock has a market cap of C$71.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.1281429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurion Resources news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,695,082 shares in the company, valued at C$8,663,016.42. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 252,800 shares of company stock valued at $213,063.

About Aurion Resources (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

