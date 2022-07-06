Aurox (URUS) 1-Day Volume Hits $248,775.00

Aurox (URUS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Aurox has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $8.79 million and $248,775.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.85 or 0.00083914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.55 or 0.99958657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

