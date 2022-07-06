Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 70.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 305,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 66.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.