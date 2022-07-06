Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 9.1%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 691,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 627,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Get Azincourt Energy alerts:

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.