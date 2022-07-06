Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQH opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

